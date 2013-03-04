Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Two Drivers Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 4, 2013

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies working in Goleta screened nearly 1,000 vehicles at a DUI checkpoint held last Friday night, an effort that netted two arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The checkpoint was stationed at Storke and Phelps roads in Goleta and is one of many that will be conducted this year, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The checkpoint targeted drivers on the road during 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.; 941 vehicles were screened during that time.

Two drivers — a 19-year-old Santa Barbara man and an 18-year-old man from Ventura — were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Jeffrey Sellars, 22, of Santa Barbara, was also arrested for failing to follow a lawful order of a peace officer.

Eighteen drivers were evaluated for being under the influence of alcohol, but were not determined to be driving under the influence, Hoover said.

Five drivers were cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, and two others were cited for driving with a suspended license. Five vehicles were also impounded during that time.

Hoover said the checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

