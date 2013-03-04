Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Free Dog Trapped in Drainage Pipe

Biscuit, a 13-year-old Brittany spaniel, is uninjured after falling into the 10-foot pipe while being walked near San Marcos Pass

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 4, 2013 | 8:51 p.m.

Thanks to Santa Barbara County firefighters, one dog saw some light at the end of the tunnel Monday after it fell 10 feet into an underground drainage pipe near San Marcos Pass and was subsequently rescued.

Biscuit, a 13-year-old Brittany spaniel, was reported trapped at 3 p.m. Monday after a man walking three dogs near the north end of Cieneguitas Road made a call to dispatch, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said the man had been walking the dogs in the area when one slipped backward into the concrete-encased pipe, 12 inches in diameter, and fell about 10 feet.

Santa Barbara County Animal Control also responded, and firefighters supplied oxygen to the dog during the rescue, which took about 45 minutes. The 40-pound dog was freed after firefighters lowered a tool into the pipe that helped them grab the dog by the torso and lift it out.

The dog was slightly stressed but uninjured, according to animal control officers on the scene.

