Girl Scouts Deliver Sweet Surprise for Garden Court Residents

Senior residents at Garden Court were delighted with a visit from Girl Scout Brownie Troop 50061 last Tuesday afternoon.

A dozen Brownies, who range in age from 6 to 8, entertained the crowd with song and dance routines and a violin solo.

The big surprise for the Garden Court residents was left to the end, when more than 100 boxes of free Girl Scout cookies were distributed — one for every resident.

Mom Leora Gaspar and her daughter Olivia were thrilled to participate.

“I feel like this was a great experience for the seniors and helps the girls become more comfortable being in different environments,” Gaspar said. “I love that the girls exude such confidence and compassion and am super proud of them.”

As mom and daughter were leaving, an older, misty-eyed gentleman stopped them to say, “This meant so much to me and I am very thankful!”

Sweets for Seniors, a partnership between the Association for Senior Care and Girl Scout Brownie Troop 50061, raised money from ASC members and individuals in the community to provide free Girl Scout cookies to low-income seniors in Santa Barbara.

ASC is a group of senior services-related healthcare professionals who are interested in improving the life of seniors in Santa Barbara County. The group meets monthly and offers educational programs for its members along with networking opportunities.

For more information on ASC, contact president Morag Christy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.690.6202.

— Melinda Johansson chairs the Publicity Committee for the Association for Senior Care.