Granada Theatre Board of Directors Welcomes Five New Members

By Jennifer Guess for the Granada Theatre | March 4, 2013 | 2:02 p.m.

The Granada Theatre, an historical icon that speaks to the central role that performing arts play in defining our communal life, is lead by a gifted group of leaders who recently welcomed five new members to their Board of Directors: Richard Caleel, Hal Conklin (a returning founding member), Phillip Marking, Nancy O’Connor and Eric Phillips.

“We are very pleased to have these five influential community leaders join us,” said Sarah Chrisman, president of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors. “Their energy, insight and business acumen are all welcome additions to the already strong set of skills and talents represented on our board.”

In addition to their work with the Granada Theatre, the five new board members are actively involved in the community.

Caleel is president of the Federation of International Polo. Conklin is the former mayor of Santa Barbara and recently retired as the director of public affairs for Southern California Edison Company. Marking is the founding member of Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP attorneys at law and former deputy attorney general for the State of California. He is also the former board president of the Music Academy of the West.

O’Connor is the former human resources manager for Emerson Electric and is actively involved with the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. Phillips is the founder and CEO of Phillips Acquisitions, a national student housing ownership and management company, with 30-plus years experience in student housing.

The vision and passion of the Granada Theatre’s Board of Directors and staff is to enhance the quality of life in the Santa Barbara region by hosting the very best in the performing arts for the widest possible audience. The board is committed to ensuring the success of the world-class performing arts venue and is enthusiastic about theater’s future.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the completion of the its remarkable restoration. After a multiyear restoration project, the theater reopened in March 2008, under the auspices of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, as a fully modernized state-of-the-art facility housed in the historic downtown structure.

The Granada Theatre, in partnership with its eight resident companies — CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, the Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures — welcome the Santa Barbara region to experience music, theater, and dance in one of Santa Barbara’s most iconic venues.

Built in 1924, the Granada Theatre has been an integral part of Santa Barbara’s arts and entertainment landscape for almost 90 years. It has played host to some of the 20th century’s greatest entertainers, from Al Jolson, Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire to Henry Fonda, Yo Yo Ma, Steve Martin and the Berlin Philharmonic, to name a few.

Under the direction of the board and Executive Director Dr. Craig Springer, an arts administrator with more than 30 years of experience, The Granada Theatre annually hosts more than 100 performances and community events and is a major contributor to the vitality of Santa Barbara.

Other members of the 2013 Granada Theatre Board of Directors are Dan Burnham, vice president; Marla McNally Phillips, vice president; Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Bill Calise, secretary; Mary Tonetti Dorra; Patricia Gregory; L. Robert Johnson; Chris Lancashire; Carrie Ohly-Cusack; Sharol Siemens; Rob Sternin; Michael Towbes; H. Wallace Vandever; and Carol Wilburn.

Some of the upcoming season highlights include “Dave Mason Unplugged” at 8 p.m. this Saturday. Teen Star Santa Barbara will highlight ten of Santa Barbara County’s most outstanding young vocalists competing for the Teen Start title at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The Granada Theatre Concert Series is presenting a free performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 with the Air Force Band of the Golden West. Tickets are available only by visiting the Granada box office or sending a self addressed stamped envelope with the number of tickets requested to the box office. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

The box office is located at 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

