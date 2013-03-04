Amy Hirshberg Lederman to Speak at Jewish Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon

The centerpiece of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s upcoming 29th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon on March 14 is a program titled “My Grandmother’s Candlesticks: Passing the Flame from One Generation to the Next” presented by Amy Hirshberg Lederman, award-winning author and columnist, expert Jewish educator, international public speaker and attorney.

Lederman writes about Jewish family, culture and life, with an abiding respect for common humanity. Her topic at the luncheon will be about the values we hope to pass on to our children, grandchildren and those we love, and about what steps we can take to ensure that those values live on in our family and community. Lederman will help us explore and understand how our role as Jewish philanthropists can make all the difference in the world.

“The Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon is a wonderful way for people to enjoy being together while learning more about our shared heritage,” luncheon co-chair Lauren Katz said. “This year it’s a great honor for us to feature the nationally known author Amy Hirshberg Lederman, and we’re all looking forward to what is sure to be a fascinating program.”

Proceeds from the Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon support Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign, through which the federation is able to provide, subsidize or sponsor numerous programs and services to benefit those in need, locally, in Israel and throughout the world.

In Santa Barbara, the federation offers social welfare, cultural, recreational and educational programs that are open to all and are inspired by the Jewish traditions of tzedakah and tikkun olam — social justice and repairing the world.

This year’s luncheon co-chairs are Katz, Laini Millar Melnick and Louise Wyner. They share a vision of the important work women can achieve when they come together to affirm their common values and address the needs of the community.

The Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. For information about the event, contact Chantel Braley at 805.957.1115 x113 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Lederman is known for the energy, life and humor she brings into any learning environment and is able to captivate her audiences with her passion, wisdom and wit.

Her nationally syndicated columns are about Jewish family, culture and life, and at the heart of all of her writings is an abiding respect for our common humanity. In addition to her books, Lederman has published stories in Chicken Soup for the Jewish Soul, Chicken Soup for Every Mom's Soul, Jewish Stories from Heaven and Earth and Not What I Expected: The Road from Womanhood to Motherhood.

Lederman practiced law for 14 years before pursuing her passion of Jewish education. She has served as the assistant North American director of the Florence Melton Adult Mini-School and the director of the Department of Jewish Education and Identity for the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona. She serves as the legacy consultant for the Southern Arizona Jewish Community Foundation and teaches courses on Jewish spirituality, ethics, law and literature.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from Oberlin College, her juris doctor from the University of Arizona and her master’s degree in Jewish education from the Spertus College of Jewish Studies. In 1997-98, she moved with her family to Israel, where she was part of an international group of Jewish educators who studied at Hebrew University.

Lederman speaks on a broad range of topics and teaches courses on Jewish law and ethics, literature and spirituality.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.