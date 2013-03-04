Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

KEYT Hires Veteran Journalist Jim Lemon as News Director

By Mark Danielson for KEYT | March 4, 2013 | 4:46 p.m.

Jim Lemon
Jim Lemon

KEYT on Monday announced the appointment of Jim Lemon as news director.

Lemon brings nearly two decades of journalism experience to the position. Throughout his career, he has guided a number of large-market newsrooms, including WITI Milwaukee, KOVR Sacramento, KGMB Honolulu and KSNT Topeka. In addition to managing newsrooms, Lemon has worked as an anchor, reporter and a news producer throughout his journalism career.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the team of professionals at KEYT NewsChannel 3,” Lemon said. “Our parent company is already working to make significant enhancements to improve our ability to serve all of our viewers in the region. I look forward to working with the talented people at the station to continue the growth in service and news coverage to our community.”

“Jim brings our growing news team the experience and dedication that will help guide KEYT as we embark on a new chapter in our history,” said Mark Danielson, general manager of KEYT. “Under new ownership, KEYT is in the process of launching high-definition local news, expanding its journalistic resources by adding more reporters and expanding its news-gathering efforts with new offices in Santa Maria.”

Lemon has a master’s degree in journalism and a bachelor’s degree in radio-television from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

NPG of California acquired KEYT in November 2012. KEYT is the ABC and MyNetwork Television affiliate serving the California coastal communities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura. It is owned by News-Press & Gazette Company, a family company with headquarters in St. Joseph, Mo., that owns and operates television and radio stations in ten Midwestern and Western markets including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.

— Mark Danielson is KEYT’s general manager.

