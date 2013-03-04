Los Padres Seeks Public Comment on OHV Grant Application

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the 2012-13 State of California Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant program.

In accordance with state requirements, public comments can be submitted beginning Tuesday through April 1.

A two-step application process is used by the state to allow public comment and feedback before final submittal. The preliminary application is due Monday. This will open a public review and comment period and will follow with final applications due May 6.

The state is using an Internet-based online grant application process as the means to apply for state funding.

The Los Padres National Forest is submitting two grant applications. The first grant includes projects for ground operations, and the second grant is for law enforcement activities.

The preliminary application will be available online by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program by clicking here. Hard copies may be requested by calling Jeff Bensen at 805.961.5744.

Los Padres National Forest officials are also providing an opportunity for interested parties to discuss the grant applications and submit public comments. An OHV grant meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at the Los Padres Forest Supervisor’s Office, 6755 Hollister Ave., Suite 150 in Goleta.

The State of California Department of Parks and Recreation and the Los Padres National Forest have maintained a successful partnership for more than 26 years, with funding assistance for well-managed OHV recreation on national forest lands. In 2012, the forest obtained $357,364 in grant funds that were used to provide the public with world-class OHV recreation opportunities.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.