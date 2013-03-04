Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Montreal Circus Troupe to Leap Into Santa Barbara with ‘Traces’

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | March 4, 2013 | 7:59 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Santa Barbara premiere of the thrilling hit show “Traces” by acclaimed Montreal-based circus troupe 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main) at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

If the world ended tomorrow, what traces would you leave behind? In the “breathless and electric” (The Associated Press) show Traces, the human body is gloriously pushed to its limits.

Traces strips away everything you thought you knew about the big top and fuses the traditions of circus with the energy of street performance to create an explosive display of emotion and physicality set to the music of Radiohead, VAST, Blackalicious and more.

Called “a whole new kind of awe-inspiring theatre” (NBC TV), Traces is spectacularly anti-spectacle, relying instead on the fantastic abilities of the performers. They’re individuals who appear to be nothing more than a group of friends, just as easygoing, affable and potentially clumsy as the guy next door — until they unleash 90 minutes of heart-stopping acrobatics and unbridled energy that leave audiences breathless and exhilarated.

Traces is the ultimate affirmation of life and a celebration of the particular talents of endearing young artists so eager to please that they literally jump through hoops for you.

Traces features creative direction by 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main) and direction and choreography by Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider. Direct from New York, Traces is performed by Mason Ames, Lucas Boutin, Valérie Benoît-Charbonneau, Mathieu Cloutier, Bradley Henderson, LJ Marles and Philippe Normand-Jenny.

Tickets are $25 to $65 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) Youths age 18 or younger save 50 percent with $65 or $40 adult ticket purchase.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or by clicking here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2012-13 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

