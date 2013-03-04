Promotions Signal Changing of Guard at Sheriff’s Department

Twelve members take on larger duties, with many filling slots created by retirements

A major changing of the guard took place Monday when 12 members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were promoted during a ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The ranks of those moving up included five sergeants, three lieutenants, three commanders and a chief deputy, most of whom are filling positions that came open due to retirements.

Sheriff Bill Brown called the ceremony, held at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, a historic event — perhaps the largest ever for the department.

“It’s a time of transition for us,” Brown said before the ceremony. “In some respects, it’s bittersweet because we’ve lost some good people and a lot of institutional knowledge, but it’s also an exciting time for us, because we have some other great people who are stepping up into positions of responsibility.”

With a large contingent of family, friends and law-enforcement personnel looking on, Brown introduced those being promoted, giving their backgrounds and explaining their new duties.

In a prologue to the promotions, pointing to what he believes are the qualities of a great leader, Brown cited the principles and accomplishments of Gen. George Marshall, the renowned U.S. military leader of the World War II era.

Most notable among them, Brown said, are integrity, selflessness and vision.

The newly promoted staff members had their new badges pinned on by family members.

Brown explained the important symbolism that is attached to the new badge each promotee was given.

The badges are untarnished when they are bestowed, Brown said, and it’s important that each deputy do everything possible to ensure they remain untarnished.

Those promoted Monday included:

» Chief Deputy Lazaro Salinas, a member of the department since 1988, will take over operations of the Santa Barbara County Jail, including all custody operations. He was promoted to commander in 2008, and has been in charge of the Special Operations, Criminal Investigations and South Count Patrol divisions.

» Commander Eric Koopmans, who joined the department in 1984, will move to the Santa Maria office and be responsible for North County Patrol Operations. He most recently has worked as the department’s human-resources manager.

» Commander Solomon Linver is taking over responsibility for South County Patrol Operations, which includes Isla Vista, Goleta, Carpinteria and Montecito. Linver joined the department in 1984, and most recently worked in the criminal investigations and special investigations bureaus.

» Commander Julie McCammon, who started with the department as an intern in 1984, will take over Administrative Services. One of the few women in the department’s history to reach the rank of commander, she most recently worked in Court Services.

» Lt. Craig Bonner is taking over the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after having supervised the department’s Office of Professional Standards. He joined the department in 1993.

» Lt. Robert Plastino will manage the Human Resources Bureau. A member of the sheriff’s staff since 1998, he was promoted to sergeant in 2007, and most recently worked in Human Resources.

» Lt. Jeffrey Warren, who joined the department in 1991 as a corrections officer, is assigned to the main jail, and will assume responsibility for the Jail Classification Unit and the Special Operations Response Team. Most recently he has worked as the custody administrative sergeant.

» Sgt. Richard Brittingham is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He was hired in 1997 as a juvenile institutions officer, and most recently worked as a narcotics investigator.

» Sgt. Daniel Calderon is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He joined the department in 2002 as a trainee, and most recently worked at the Goleta Patrol Bureau.

» Sgt. Garret Te Slaa, who joined the department in 2005, is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He was the community resources deputy for the Goleta, worked as a patrol deputy for the city.

» Sgt. Frank Vasquez is moving from the Lompoc station to the Goleta station. He joined the department in 2005 as a trainee, was was promoted to senior deputy in 2010.

» Sgt. Ronald Phillips is assigned to Main Jail Custody Operations. He joined the department in 2001 as a custody deputy, and in 2007 was promoted to special duty correction officer at the jail.

All of the promotions and new assignments were effective Monday.

