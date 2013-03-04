Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Promotions Signal Changing of Guard at Sheriff’s Department

Twelve members take on larger duties, with many filling slots created by retirements

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 4, 2013 | 10:14 p.m.

A major changing of the guard took place Monday when 12 members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department were promoted during a ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The ranks of those moving up included five sergeants, three lieutenants, three commanders and a chief deputy, most of whom are filling positions that came open due to retirements.

Sheriff Bill Brown called the ceremony, held at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, a historic event — perhaps the largest ever for the department.

“It’s a time of transition for us,” Brown said before the ceremony. “In some respects, it’s bittersweet because we’ve lost some good people and a lot of institutional knowledge, but it’s also an exciting time for us, because we have some other great people who are stepping up into positions of responsibility.”

With a large contingent of family, friends and law-enforcement personnel looking on, Brown introduced those being promoted, giving their backgrounds and explaining their new duties.

In a prologue to the promotions, pointing to what he believes are the qualities of a great leader, Brown cited the principles and accomplishments of Gen. George Marshall, the renowned U.S. military leader of the World War II era.

Most notable among them, Brown said, are integrity, selflessness and vision.

The newly promoted staff members had their new badges pinned on by family members.

Brown explained the important symbolism that is attached to the new badge each promotee was given.

The badges are untarnished when they are bestowed, Brown said, and it’s important that each deputy do everything possible to ensure they remain untarnished.

Those promoted Monday included:

» Chief Deputy Lazaro Salinas, a member of the department since 1988, will take over operations of the Santa Barbara County Jail, including all custody operations. He was promoted to commander in 2008, and has been in charge of the Special Operations, Criminal Investigations and South Count Patrol divisions.

» Commander Eric Koopmans, who joined the department in 1984, will move to the Santa Maria office and be responsible for North County Patrol Operations. He most recently has worked as the department’s human-resources manager.

» Commander Solomon Linver is taking over responsibility for South County Patrol Operations, which includes Isla Vista, Goleta, Carpinteria and Montecito. Linver joined the department in 1984, and most recently worked in the criminal investigations and special investigations bureaus.

» Commander Julie McCammon, who started with the department as an intern in 1984, will take over Administrative Services. One of the few women in the department’s history to reach the rank of commander, she most recently worked in Court Services.

» Lt. Craig Bonner is taking over the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after having supervised the department’s Office of Professional Standards. He joined the department in 1993.

» Lt. Robert Plastino will manage the Human Resources Bureau. A member of the sheriff’s staff since 1998, he was promoted to sergeant in 2007, and most recently worked in Human Resources.

» Lt. Jeffrey Warren, who joined the department in 1991 as a corrections officer, is assigned to the main jail, and will assume responsibility for the Jail Classification Unit and the Special Operations Response Team. Most recently he has worked as the custody administrative sergeant.

» Sgt. Richard Brittingham is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He was hired in 1997 as a juvenile institutions officer, and most recently worked as a narcotics investigator.

» Sgt. Daniel Calderon is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He joined the department in 2002 as a trainee, and most recently worked at the Goleta Patrol Bureau.

» Sgt. Garret Te Slaa, who joined the department in 2005, is assigned to the Carpinteria and Coastal Bureau. He was the community resources deputy for the Goleta, worked as a patrol deputy for the city.

» Sgt. Frank Vasquez is moving from the Lompoc station to the Goleta station. He joined the department in 2005 as a trainee, was was promoted to senior deputy in 2010.

» Sgt. Ronald Phillips is assigned to Main Jail Custody Operations. He joined the department in 2001 as a custody deputy, and in 2007 was promoted to special duty correction officer at the jail.

All of the promotions and new assignments were effective Monday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Twelve Santa Barbara County sheriff's personnel were promoted Monday. Top Row, from left, Undersheriff Jim Peterson, Commander Solomon Linver, Chief Deputy Lazaro Salinas, Commander Julie McCammon, Commander Eric Koopmans, and Sheriff Bill Brown; bottom Row, from left, Lt. Jeffrey Warren, Lt. Craig Bonner, Lieutenant Robert Plastino, Sgt. Garrett Te Slaa, Sgt. Daniel Calderon, Sgt. Ronald Phillips, Sgt. Richard Brittingham, and Sgt. Frank Vasquez. (Sheriff's Department photo)
Twelve Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel were promoted Monday. Top row, from left, Undersheriff Jim Peterson, Commander Solomon Linver, Chief Deputy Lazaro Salinas, Commander Julie McCammon, Commander Eric Koopmans, and Sheriff Bill Brown; bottom Row, from left, Lt. Jeffrey Warren, Lt.  Craig Bonner, Lieutenant Robert Plastino, Sgt. Garrett Te Slaa, Sgt. Daniel Calderon, Sgt. Ronald Phillips, Sgt. Richard Brittingham and Sgt. Frank Vasquez. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 