Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Signs On to Celebrate AmeriCorps Week

By Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 4, 2013 | 6:20 p.m.

California will join the eighth nationwide celebration of AmeriCorps Week, March 9-17, spotlighting the vital work done by AmeriCorps members in communities across California since the national service program began 21 years ago.

Applications for individuals wishing to take part in the AmeriCorps program, often referred to as the Domestic Peace Corps, are being accepted for the 2013-14 academic school year. Detailed information about the program and applications are available online by clicking here.

More than 7,500 AmeriCorps members are serving in California this year, helping students learn to read, mentoring at-risk youth, providing health services, building homes for low-income families, and helping nonprofits recruit more volunteers and better achieve their mission. National service programs have become a key method in the effort to meet local community needs directly connected to priority national issues.

In Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps members help young people read and succeed in school. As literacy tutors they help below-proficiency readers in kindergarten through eighth grade at 18 schools throughout the county. Members also help schools and nonprofit organizations recruit community volunteers to meet the educational needs of youth.

“Especially in these times of serious challenges to school budgets, the Santa Barbara County Education Office is pleased to operate a local chapter of AmeriCorps, now in its twelfth year locally, to help support students,” said county Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program countywide. “Our AmeriCorps members have helped many local schools advance the literacy of their students, and AmeriCorps Week is a perfect opportunity to recognize the great work they do.”

To mark AmeriCorps Week, many events will enable community residents to learn about and participate in AmeriCorps programs, including a member recruitment drive in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call Tom Spadoro at the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4710 x4405.

— Wendy Shelton is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 