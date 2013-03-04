Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trial Begins for Tony Denunzio in Controversial DUI Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 4, 2013 | 11:16 p.m.

The trial is under way for a DUI suspect arrested by Santa Barbara police in October 2011 after a controversial traffic stop.

Tony Denunzio, 50 at the time, was pulled over by Officer Aaron Tudor on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After the stop in the Loreto Plaza parking lot, Denunzio got out of his truck, which prompted a physical response by Tudor, who hit, kicked and repeatedly Tasered Denunzio. Some of the confrontation was captured by a dashboard video camera in Tudor’s patrol car.

The department has since installed them in every patrol car, but it was happenstance that Tudor was driving the one vehicle with a camera that night.

Opening statements and testimony in the case started Friday, with Tudor and a phlebotomist — who draws blood samples — on the stand, according to Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu. 

Denunzio, represented by Darryl Genis, has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08, driving on a suspended license, and allegations related to two prior convictions for alcohol-related driving offenses.

Tudor and police officials say Denunzio was resisting arrest, while Denunzio and a number of eyewitnesses say he was not resisting and have alleged that Tudor used excessive force.

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient admissible evidence to file either resisting-arrest charges against Denunzio or excessive-force charges against Tudor.

An internal investigation was initiated against Tudor, although Police Chief Cam Sanchez has said his officer did nothing wrong.

The case was transferred to Santa Maria, and Judge Edward Bullard ruled last January that the police had probable cause to pull over and arrest Denunzio.

Police have said that Denunzio was stopped because he was missing a front license plate and changed lanes without signaling.

The trial continues this week in the Santa Maria branch of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 