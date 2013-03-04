SBNC Westside Clinic Offering Free HIV/Hepatitis C Testing for Women, Girls

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Westside Clinic will offer a free HIV/Hepatitis C test to women and girls of South Santa Barbara County next Monday, March 11.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at SBNC’s Westside Neighborhood Clinic, 628 W. Micheltorena St. (next to the corner gas station) in Santa Barbara.

This event is being held in conjunction with the Eighth Annual National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, coordinated by the Office on Women’s Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a nationwide observance on March 10 to raise awareness of the increasing impact of HIV/AIDS on women and girls and empower people and communities to take action. The theme of this year’s awareness day is “Share Knowledge; Take Action.”

HIV/AIDS is a serious public health issue in the United States. Women of all ages can get HIV/AIDS and account for about 24 percent of all HIV diagnoses.

“As individuals and communities, we all have a role to play in educating and empowering women and girls to get tested, know their status and help spread the word to others,” said Javier Ortega, SBNC’s HIV/Hepatitis C Program director.

Parking is available on the surrounding streets. Participants will be offered the choice of a quick test, which takes 20 to 40 minutes, or a blood test.

For more information about this event, contact Javier Ortega at 805.963.1547 x3017 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or Dru Sturdivan at 805.963.1546 x3018 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Coleen McBride is a development associate for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.