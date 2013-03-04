Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

SBNC Westside Clinic Offering Free HIV/Hepatitis C Testing for Women, Girls

By Coleen McBride for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | March 4, 2013 | 3:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Westside Clinic will offer a free HIV/Hepatitis C test to women and girls of South Santa Barbara County next Monday, March 11.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at SBNC’s Westside Neighborhood Clinic, 628 W. Micheltorena St. (next to the corner gas station) in Santa Barbara.

This event is being held in conjunction with the Eighth Annual National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, coordinated by the Office on Women’s Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a nationwide observance on March 10 to raise awareness of the increasing impact of HIV/AIDS on women and girls and empower people and communities to take action. The theme of this year’s awareness day is “Share Knowledge; Take Action.”

HIV/AIDS is a serious public health issue in the United States. Women of all ages can get HIV/AIDS and account for about 24 percent of all HIV diagnoses.

“As individuals and communities, we all have a role to play in educating and empowering women and girls to get tested, know their status and help spread the word to others,” said Javier Ortega, SBNC’s HIV/Hepatitis C Program director.

Parking is available on the surrounding streets. Participants will be offered the choice of a quick test, which takes 20 to 40 minutes, or a blood test.

For more information about this event, contact Javier Ortega at 805.963.1547 x3017 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or Dru Sturdivan at 805.963.1546 x3018 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Coleen McBride is a development associate for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 