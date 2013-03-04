Sophie Crane of Santa Barbara Earns High Marks at UC Colorado Springs

Sophie Crane of Santa Barbara was recently recognized for outstanding first-semester grades at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Crane was one of nearly 500 first-year freshmen students recognized at the first-years’ Achieving Marks of Excellence reception on Feb. 6 for earning a 3.25 or higher grade point average during their first semester at UCCS.

Crane is studying in the UCCS College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

— Phillip Denman represents University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.