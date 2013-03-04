Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Vanessa Graham Joins Board of Foundation for Santa Barbara City College

By Danielle Deltorchio for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | March 4, 2013 | 7:55 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to welcome Vanessa Graham to its Board of Directors.

Vanessa Graham
Graham works at Amgen Inc. in Thousand Oaks as executive director of Global Program Management. She joined Amgen in 2004. Before that, she worked at Essential CRO, Aventis, Knoll Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bioscience and the University of Idaho.

Graham holds a master’s degree in business administration from Eastern University and a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology from the University of Idaho.

She has 23 years of strategic drug development and life cycle management experience in the pharmaceutical and scientific industry managing and overseeing the development of marketed and innovative drug candidates.

Graham believes in providing a strong foundation and pathway to the future for students and also serves as a volunteer mentor to graduate and post-graduate students in science and engineering at UCLA.

She enjoys sailing, yoga, photography, oil painting, fly fishing, backpacking, travel and giving back to the community.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly benefiting students at Santa Barbara City College.

Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community.

For more information, click here or call 805.730.4401.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

