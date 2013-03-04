Volunteers Sought to Replace Storm Drain Markers in Santa Barbara

Many of the pollutants from homes and streets end up getting washed down storm drains after it rains. Harmful pollutants such as trash, motor oil, pet waste and fertilizers can eventually make their way into local creeks and the ocean.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Creeks Division and the Watershed Stewards Project’s AmeriCorps members are seeking volunteers to replace storm drain markers at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9 in an effort to spread watershed awareness.

People of all ages are invited to help remove existing storm drain markers and install new ones. Replacing the old, worn-out markers with new, longer-lasting markers will help educate the community of the importance of watershed health and remind citizens that it is within their reach to protect endangered species such as steelhead trout and California red-legged frogs.

Volunteers will meet at the Oak Park parking lot at 640 W. Junipero St. Closed-toed shoes are required, and volunteers are encouraged to bring sunglasses, hats, sunscreen and water.

The mission of the AmeriCorps Watershed Stewards Project is to conserve, restore and enhance anadromous watersheds for future generations by linking education with high-quality scientific practices. A special project of the California Conservation Corps, WSP is sponsored by CaliforniaVolunteers and administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

— Tessa Reeder is an Americorps Watershed Stewards Project coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.