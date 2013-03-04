Wine Cask Donating Portion of Diners’ Checks to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

This March, as lunchtime rolls around, why not indulge in a lovely lunch and support a wonderful local nonprofit that has been serving Santa Barbara for 105 years?

Throughout the month of March, Wine Cask is partnering with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when customers mention this local nonprofit organization.

VNHC has been providing high quality, comprehensive home health and hospice care to the Santa Barbara community for more than a century. Enjoy a bite on the sunny patio and help those in need!

Head to Wine Cask for your next business lunch and satisfy your desire for delicious American Riviera cuisine, while contributing to hundreds of Visiting Nurses, staff and volunteers who care for our community. All you need to do is mention the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to its remarkable efforts.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.