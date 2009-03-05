2nd Annual California Women’s Festival Honors International Women’s Day

Style and substance — and a whole lot of inspiration — will greet those attending UCSB conference.

The California Women’s Festival will take place Sunday — International Women’s Day — at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion. Plenary sessions and seminars featuring multidisciplinary authors, forward thinkers and experts will be offered, as well as a business expo filled with quality organizations dedicated sustainability and betterment.

Women from across the country will gather, share resources and provide inspiration, and start personal action plans for improving their lives and communities and ultimately our world.

Added speakers include Adele Scheele, a career strategist and author of the international best seller Skills for Success who has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and CNBC; and Cindy Brown, a relationship and marriage coach and author of The Cinderella System: 7 Steps to Attracting the Man & Relationship of Your Dreams.

Throughout March, Women’s History Month, there will be sister celebrations and conferences around the world. Click here for more information and links to affiliated nonprofit organizations.

Patty DeDominic is an organizer of the California Women’s Festival. She can be reached at [email protected]