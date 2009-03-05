Bridget Foreman Promoted to Partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf

Specializing in hospitality industry issues at the firm since 2003, the CPA also serves on the board of CALM.

Bridget Foreman, CPA, has been promoted to partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, bringing to eight the number of partners in the Central Coast’s leading accounting firm.

Foreman joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in 2003. Her business practice focuses primarily on partnership taxation and entity structure for closely held businesses in the hospitality industry, and on individual taxation for high-net worth individuals. She evaluates complex financial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and institutional financing for some of the firm’s largest and most complex clients, orchestrating and integrating her tax planning, compliance and consulting services with the efforts of her clients’ other advisers, such as investment managers, bankers and insurance agents. Her background includes six years of direct experience in the hospitality industry, where she ultimately led the internal audit department of a four-star hotel and resort. She is also well-versed in the financial services issues faced by franchisees of national restaurant chains.

Foreman serves on the board of CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation) and chairs its audit committee as part of her community involvement, which is encouraged for all BPW employees. A married mother of two, she graduated from UCSB with degrees in business economics and German studies.

Founded in 1948, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, 1123 Chapala St., offers audit, bookkeeping and tax services; estate planing; wealth management; and cost segregation and litigation support services. Click here for more information or call Foreman at 805.963.7811.

Jonatha King of King Communications represents Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.