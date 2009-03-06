Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: The New and Old Homeless Wear the Same Shoes

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

By Nancy Ellen Kapp | March 6, 2009 | 12:23 a.m.

Twenty years ago I was homeless with my 4-year-old daughter for several years. The truth is that homelessness has been a problem in this country for decades. Most people just walked on by as if you didn’t exist. You were glared at, stared at, the topic of a judgmental conversation, and tourists love taking your picture.

I admit I did panhandle once to see what it was like. I actually got $10 on my first try. I never did it again because that isn’t a memory I wanted my daughter to have in her mind. We walked miles just to get a meal and knocked on many a church door for help. Those were the old days of being homeless; we were the pioneers back than and, believe me, once it’s in your blood it never leaves.

We are a success story because our lives have been blessed beyond belief. Not so much financially but in great abundance spiritually. I don’t mean that in a religious sense. The abundance I speak of is of compassion, unconditional love, experience and perception. Once you’re there you can just see the look on someone’s face and know. They are stuck and need any random act of kindness. Sometimes it’s only a smile and hello.

Poverty, like cancer, has now spread among the middle class. The people who once turned away from me are now in jeopardy of becoming homeless themselves. This is not progress but heartbreaking. All the work and seeds that were sown throughout generations have been raided like a grave site. Greed has taken over any rational and logical viewpoints. I guess we all have to feel it — I mean really feel it by walking in those shoes. I am so sorry it had to come to this point in time — but it is our fate.

The middle class will be sleeping in their cars soon. Some already do. Most aid is bypassing the real needs of the people. They are bailing out corporations and banks who charge us $25-$35 when a $5 check bounces. This is a rip-off and we all know it. Once the truth is at least acknowledged we can find solutions to these vicious problems — that affect us all. Once you have walked in those shoes, you will find many others wearing the same ones.

Nancy Ellen Kapp
Santa Barbara

