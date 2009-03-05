Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Sting Out of Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team (1-0) opened with a win on the road in a nonleague contest at Oxnard (0-1) on Thursday. Everyone played well through the windy, cool conditions, and swept in singles and doubles.
The doubles matches went quickly, but the singles’ matches were a bit tougher. The Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 player, Joe Nguyen, tested our two players, Peter Shao and Mitch Hansen, in long matches. Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship and camaraderie.
Next up for the Chargers is a home match against Thousand Oaks at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Way to go, Chargers!
Dos Pueblos 18, Oxnard 0
Dos Pueblos Singles
Austin Cano 1-0
Eric Katz 3-0
Andy Silverstein 2-0
Alternates
Peter Shao 2-0
Mitch Hanson 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles
John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 2-0
Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 3-0
Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 3-0
Alternates:
Chris Friedel/George Turvey 1-0
Oxnard Singles
Aron Damasco 0-3
Joe Nguyen 0-3
Paul Campasagrado 0-3
Oxnard Doubles
David Chairez/Ian Chairez 0-3
Gerald Cuico/Brandon King 0-3
Richard Cuico/Russell Tiradeau 0-3
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.