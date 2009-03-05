Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Takes Sting Out of Oxnard

Chargers pick up a road win with smashing 18-0 victory over Yellow Jackets

The Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team (1-0) opened with a win on the road in a nonleague contest at Oxnard (0-1) on Thursday. Everyone played well through the windy, cool conditions, and swept in singles and doubles. The doubles matches went quickly, but the singles’ matches were a bit tougher. The Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 player, Joe Nguyen, tested our two players, Peter Shao and Mitch Hansen, in long matches. Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship and camaraderie. Next up for the Chargers is a home match against Thousand Oaks at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos 18, Oxnard 0 Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 1-0

Eric Katz 3-0

Andy Silverstein 2-0 Alternates

Peter Shao 2-0

Mitch Hanson 1-0 Dos Pueblos Doubles

John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 2-0

Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 3-0

Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 3-0 Alternates:

Chris Friedel/George Turvey 1-0 Oxnard Singles

Aron Damasco 0-3

Joe Nguyen 0-3

Paul Campasagrado 0-3 Oxnard Doubles

David Chairez/Ian Chairez 0-3

Gerald Cuico/Brandon King 0-3

Richard Cuico/Russell Tiradeau 0-3 — Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

