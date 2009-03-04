Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:30 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Tempts With ‘Carmen’

The everlasting appeal of he Bizet masterpiece is sure to delight local audiences in the new Granada.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | March 4, 2009 | 8:58 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara’s annual two-opera “Festival” is almost upon us. First up is Georges Bizet’s inimitable Carmen, sung in French with English supertitles, which opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and repeats at 2:30 p.m. March 15. Both performances will be in Opera Santa Barbara’s new home at The Granada.

Emily Langford Johnson will sizzle as the title character, Carmen, in the Opera Santa Barbara production of Bizet’s opera.
Emily Langford Johnson will sizzle as the title character, Carmen, in the Opera Santa Barbara production of Bizet’s opera.
Emily Langford Johnson will star as the immortal working-class temptress; hapless Don Jose will be sung by Michael Hayes; Micaela, the “good” girl, by Rena Harms; the charismatic bull-fighter Escamillo by Derrick Parker; and Zuniga by Jamie Offenbach.

Nir Kabaretti will conduct; Vernon Hartman will direct.

Judged by its enduring appeal to all audiences, Carmen may well be the most popular of all grand operas. That is not to say it is the “greatest” — any claimant to that title that is not Don Giovanni will be laughed out of court. But, come to think of it, you could make a case for Carmen being the greatest opera of the 19th century — or, perhaps, the greatest opera since the French Revolution.

It is, in any case, the first, and virtually the only, opera that truly comes to grips with modern age, that draws a timeless story of a ruinous sexual passion through a milieu — soldiers, working girls, entertainers, thieves — that we can recognize as belonging, somewhere, to the real world, the one we all live in. (We are, after all, as far from the noble conspirators and exotic royalty of Verdi as we are from the gods, dragons and incestuous mythological heroes of Wagner. Carmen is perfectly plausible in modern dress; Aïda and Die Walküre are merely distracting.)

One of the things that makes Carmen unique is that Bizet has the musical genius to tell this rather sordid story without cynicism or vulgarity, and to capture these stunted, driven characters in music that neither mocks them with inappropriate grandeur nor patronizes them with cheap honky-tonk. I was 17 the first time I saw Carmen on stage (I was almost in the production, as a nonsinging extra, but that is another story), and it was my first opera. I heard with pleasure all the familiar numbers.

Then, Act Two, Scene 4, I came upon something I had never heard before, because it only appears on complete recordings of the opera. Don Jose has just spent two months in prison, for dereliction of duty; he tells Carmen he would do it again, for love of her. Now, it is time for him to get back to the base, but she wants him to stay with her. Slipping on her castanets, she dances around him clicking and humming a wordless tune that caused quite a spike in my 17-year-old temperature. The bugles sound at the fort; Jose says he’s got to go. Carmen continues her dance and her pheromonic tune. He stays. (“Your debutante just knows what you need,” says Ruthie, in Bob Dylan’s “Memphis Blues Again,” “but I know what you want.”)

Click here to order tickets to Carmen or for more information, or call 805.898.3890.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 