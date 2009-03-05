Prop. 8 Opponents Hold Candlelight Vigil on Eve of Court Hearing

With the state Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on the validity of voter-approved Proposition 8 on Thursday, opponents of the measure reinstating the ban on same-sex marriage held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.
Beneath the soaring arches of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community lit candles and wore white ribbons to express hope that the ballot measure would be struck down. It was one of many such gatherings throughout California.
Despite the cold, a good crowd turned out to listen, to speak, to raise awareness and to march downtown to call attention to the court hearing in San Francisco.
Proposition 8, which amended the state Constitution to reinstate the ban on same-sex marriage that the state Supreme Court had invalidated last year, was passed by voters in the November election. Three lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn it. In an unusual step, state Attorney General Jerry Brown has declined to defend the measure and the state will be represented by a deputy attorney general instead.
After a three-hour hearing Thursday, the Supreme Court will have up to 90 days to render a decision in the case, said Jennifer Drury, legal counsel affiliated with the Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality.
But, she cautioned, even if the state court overturns Prop. 8, the fight to allow same-sex marriage is not over, not until the nation recognizes the union.
Among those opposing Proposition 8 at the vigil was Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Helene Schneider.
“I hope that the California Supreme Court can within 90 days invalidate Prop. 8,” she said. “This is the next big civil rights issue.”
Oral arguments at the Supreme Court will begin at 9 a.m. and will be televised on Channel 18.
