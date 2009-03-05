Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Prop. 8 Opponents Hold Candlelight Vigil on Eve of Court Hearing

State Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to strike down ballot measure banning same-sex marriage.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 5, 2009 | 12:07 a.m.

From right, Susi Cassar, Penelope Romero and Cyndy Vargas listen to a prayer during a candlelight vigil at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Wednesday. The vigil was a rally against Proposition 8, the ballot measure banning same-sex marriage that will be considered at the state Supreme Court on Thursday.
With the state Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on the validity of voter-approved Proposition 8 on Thursday, opponents of the measure reinstating the ban on same-sex marriage held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

Beneath the soaring arches of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community lit candles and wore white ribbons to express hope that the ballot measure would be struck down. It was one of many such gatherings throughout California.

“This event is basically to light the path for the Supreme Court tomorrow in their decision-making,” said Gary Clark, chairman of the Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality, a program of the Pacific Pride Foundation.

Despite the cold, a good crowd turned out to listen, to speak, to raise awareness and to march downtown to call attention to the court hearing in San Francisco.

Proposition 8, which amended the state Constitution to reinstate the ban on same-sex marriage that the state Supreme Court had invalidated last year, was passed by voters in the November election. Three lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn it. In an unusual step, state Attorney General Jerry Brown has declined to defend the measure and the state will be represented by a deputy attorney general instead.

Wednesday's vigil was one of many such gatherings in California called to oppose Prop. 8.
On Monday, both chambers of the Legislature passed resolutions declaring Prop. 8 invalid on the grounds that the initiative did not amend the Constitution, but instead revised it. A record 62 friend-of-the-court briefs have been filed in the case, more than two-thirds of them in support of striking down the same-sex marriage ban. Click here to view the filings.

After a three-hour hearing Thursday, the Supreme Court will have up to 90 days to render a decision in the case, said Jennifer Drury, legal counsel affiliated with the Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality.

But, she cautioned, even if the state court overturns Prop. 8, the fight to allow same-sex marriage is not over, not until the nation recognizes the union.

Among those opposing Proposition 8 at the vigil was Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Helene Schneider.

“I hope that the California Supreme Court can within 90 days invalidate Prop. 8,” she said. “This is the next big civil rights issue.”

Oral arguments at the Supreme Court will begin at 9 a.m. and will be televised on Channel 18.

Write to [email protected]

