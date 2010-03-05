Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Having No Drag Strip Is a Drag

Let's give enthusiasts a safe, regulated outlet to engage in their sport

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 5, 2010 | 10:31 p.m.

This town has no drag strip. That’s not to say that drag racing doesn’t happen. In fact, races are frequent occurrences. An attempt to regulate them out of existence is foolish. Mostly it gives intolerant people an opportunity to base complaints on regulations.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Our problem is that drag racing is done with extreme danger and with risk of legal trouble because we haven’t given the multitude of enthusiasts a safe and legal way to engage in their sport.

Across the country, it is a well-recognized sport, with plenty of organization to support it and regulations to keep people as safe as is possible.

I have heard stories that organized drag racing actually started in Goleta during the 1940s. Why has the town turned its back on this sport? Is it because some folks don’t want to be bothered by the sound of an engine and the squeal of racing tires, even though they happen at scheduled times and serve the recreational and business needs of many people?

A drag strip would be a place where diverse social groups can learn to interact and compete, in a regulated environment. It would be a place where people can learn about mechanics, about people and about competitive spirit.

A drag strip would be great for local business. Existing businesses would get a boost, and opportunities would open up for new businesses. Sponsorship money conceivably could come pouring into town. There would be so many benefits that I must question the logic of keeping the activity illegal and unsafe, for the sake of those who would prefer not to hear the noise on scheduled evenings.

My son has a hot car, and he knows a lot of people with hot cars. We have driven through neighborhoods, and he has pointed out house after house where hot cars sit in garages — waiting. This town has muscle cars galore. Drag racing happens regularly. Sometimes races are planned — and carefully executed — with lookouts placed at strategic locations with cell phones, CBs or other communication devices to alert the participants when law enforcement approaches.

Much of our racing happens on city streets, from light to light, after one car throws a rev and another car answers in a like manner. Often, an agreement is made to meet late at night, at any of a number of known spots, to put the cars and drivers to a more meaningful test.

Yes, I know some of these spots, but I would never disclose them. I’ll say only that lives are put at risk because these are not ideal spots. Wild scenes play out, reminiscent of Natalie Wood waving her scarf in Rebel Without a Cause.

To tell these folks not to race is absurd, and ignores the obvious passion and determination of enthusiasts. Instead, I invite and advise our community leaders to find a way to allow a drag strip in our community.

With the support of the community, I’d wager that a ton of money — for development and management — would come pouring forth from the many enthusiasts throughout town. Let’s do it!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 