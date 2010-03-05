DA Candidate Josh Lynn Supports Sobering Center for Isla Vista

The project would serve as an alternative to incarceration

Given the major cuts to law enforcement and the tremendous costs of arrest and incarceration, the Josh Lynn for District Attorney campaign, in consultation with student leaders at UCSB, has announced support for the creation of a sobering center in Isla Vista.

The sobering center would require a mandatory stay long enough to achieve safety and sobriety for detained individuals. The idea is a safe, constructive alternative to jail for young violators.

Such a center, providing counseling rather than incarceration, would bring awareness to those arrested of the danger of their conduct and allow law enforcement personnel to return to their patrol, where they can focus on thieves, violent criminals and gangs.

UCSB Police Chief Dustin Olson voiced his support for the project, saying he’s “absolutely in favor of the idea.”

As Lynn moves forward with the project, he looks to the community and interested groups for support and ideas.

Click here for more information and updates.

— Mark Ward is the campaign manager for the Josh Lynn for DA campaign.