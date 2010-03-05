Santa Barbara Woman Accused of Dumping Newborn in Trash Bin

Police say she gave birth during a party in Redondo Beach

A Santa Barbara woman was arrested by Redondo Beach police Wednesday after sanitation workers found a newborn baby in a trash container.

Jessie Lauren Canfield, 24, was arrested at a home in Santa Barbara, where she lives with her sister.

Police say Canfield, a 2004 graduate of Redondo Union High School, allegedly attended a party over the weekend at the home where the body was found. She had complained of cramping and other discomfort during the party.

She was booked into the Redondo Beach Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said it is still unclear whether the baby girl was alive when she was dumped.

