Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Accused of Scamming Elderly Woman

The victim lost $300,000 in fraudulent real estate deal

By Drew Sugars | March 5, 2010 | 1:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Santa Maria man accused of bilking an elderly woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a fraudulent real estate deal.

Earl Graham Ward III
Earl Graham Ward III

In March 2007, Earl Graham Ward III, 59, allegedly convinced the 69-year-old victim to invest $300,000 with him for the purchase of a commercial property. Police say he promised the victim she would receive “12 percent interest only” on her investment, and to assure her, he paid her the first six months of interest upfront.

The victim trusted Ward because she had previous business dealings with him through his company, Award Properties.

The day after she signed the papers on the latest deal, the victim learned that Ward had not invested in the commercial property, but instead listed the victim as a third signee on a residential property already owned by Ward and his then spouse.

Detectives began an investigation in 2009 after the victim reported that Ward never paid her anything after the six-month interest payment he made upfront — a payment that was funded by the victim’s original $300,000 investment. The property was eventually foreclosed on, causing the victim to lose her entire life savings.

During the months-long investigation, detectives learned that Ward had not given the victim required information and documentation that he is obligated to provide as her Realtor. Based on the age of the victim at the time of the crime (66), Ward was arrested for fiduciary elder abuse.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday on $20,000 bail. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 