Saturday’s Scouting for Food Drive to Benefit Foodbank

Hundreds of local Scouts and volunteers will go door to door collecting food

The Boy Scouts of America turns 100 years old this month, and local Scouts are celebrating by collecting needed food items in the community.

The annual Scouting for Food drive will be this Saturday at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

More than 1,000 Scouts and volunteers will go door to door to collect tons of food to benefit local families, and then drop off the food at the Foodbank.

The Boy Scouts is a service organization that helps instill values into boys and young men all over the world. This vision was started in 1910 by Lord Baden Powell in England 100 years ago and brought to the United States two years later.

— Kerry Aller is the development and public relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.