Strickland Takes First Step in Running for State Controller
Freshman state senator picks up nomination papers and now needs 65 signatures to quality for the ballot
By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 5, 2010 | 10:35 p.m.
State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, pulled nomination papers from the California Secretary of State’s Office on Friday in preparing a bid for state controller this fall, according to aide Joe Justin.
Strickland now must obtain 65 valid nomination signatures and file by Aug. 6 to run in the Nov. 2 general election.
Strickland was elected to the state Senate in 2008 and represents District 19, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
