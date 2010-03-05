Strickland Takes First Step in Running for State Controller

Freshman state senator picks up nomination papers and now needs 65 signatures to quality for the ballot

— Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Strickland was elected to the state Senate in 2008 and represents District 19, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Strickland now must obtain 65 valid nomination signatures and file by Aug. 6 to run in the Nov. 2 general election.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >