Mission Wealth Management to Help Answer Social Security, Medicare Questions

Local Social Security Administration official to lead free forum on how to prepare for, navigate retirement system

Mission Wealth Management is hosting a free, Social Security and Medicare informative presentation Wednesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The event features keynote speaker Elaine Ruiz from the local Social Security Administration office.

The presentation will be held in the hotel’s Fiesta Room. Registration is at 9:45 a.m. with the presentation to follow from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Without fully understanding how the Social Security and Medicare programs work, retirees (and pre-retirees) often wonder if they will have sufficient income to meet their needs. They are also interested in learning how to get the most out of their benefits.

Many of Mission Wealth Management’s clients are retired or planning for retirement, and share these concerns.

“Retirement planning is critically important,” said Seth Streeter, Mission Wealth president. “We want to provide direct access for local retirees to hear from the source on what they should know about trends and changes with the Social Security and Medicare programs.”

Guests who attend Wednesday’s presentation will have the unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the Social Security and Medicare programs, benefits and services. After opening with general background information on Social Security and Medicare, Ruiz will delve into the programs’ significant features, including tips on how to navigate Social Security’s Web site. The presentation will conclude with a question and answer session.

Admission is free for this event.

For more information, contact Marcie Malone at 805.690.3878 or e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marcie Malone is an executive assistant at Mission Wealth Management.