Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 10:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Windy Conditions with Chance of Showers in the Forecast for Sunday, Monday

Gusts up to 30 mph possible as latest storm passes through South Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 8:30 a.m. | March 6, 2011 | 12:36 a.m.

Another cold storm is expected to arrive in California on Sunday, but forecasters say this one likely will deliver more wind than rain to Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said a Pacific storm dropping down from the north will generate increasingly gusty winds along the South Coast and through the Santa Ynez Mountains. Northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph are forecast for the South Coast on Sunday. North northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are in the forecast for Monday and Monday night.

The Santa Barbara Channel is expected to be raked by northwest winds gusting near gale force, the weather service said.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s. A 30 percent chance of rain is forecast after 10 a.m. Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers through early Monday.

Monday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast until 10 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 