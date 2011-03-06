Windy Conditions with Chance of Showers in the Forecast for Sunday, Monday

Gusts up to 30 mph possible as latest storm passes through South Coast

Another cold storm is expected to arrive in California on Sunday, but forecasters say this one likely will deliver more wind than rain to Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said a Pacific storm dropping down from the north will generate increasingly gusty winds along the South Coast and through the Santa Ynez Mountains. Northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph are forecast for the South Coast on Sunday. North northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are in the forecast for Monday and Monday night.

The Santa Barbara Channel is expected to be raked by northwest winds gusting near gale force, the weather service said.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s. A 30 percent chance of rain is forecast after 10 a.m. Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers through early Monday.

Monday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast until 10 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.