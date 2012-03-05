Anacapa School Hosting ‘Out of This World’ Benefit Auction

Anacapa School will host its 28th annual fundraising auction from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

The family event will feature about 300 items ranging from clothing, art and luxury items to gift certificates for food, entertainment and travel.

Items will be sold in both silent and live auction formats. Guests are invited to attend and encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance at www.anacapaschool.org. General admission is $50. Tickets for those younger than 18 are $15, and Anacapa alumni of any age are offered a special discounted price of just $20 each for themselves and one guest.

Each year the school hosts the auction to benefit educational programs and scholarships for its students in grades 7 through 12. The outer space theme for this year’s event stems from the recent achievement by Anacapa students who successfully launched a high-altitude balloon last May. The student-built probe returned scientific data and breathtaking images from nearly 100,000 feet above California’s Central Coast. Students are currently building a second near space probe, which they plan to launch this spring.

Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC–accredited, college preparatory day school for students in grades 7 through 12. Founded in 1981 by Headmaster Gordon Sichi, Anacapa enjoys the best student-teacher ratio of any school, public or private, in Santa Barbara at its historic campus located in the heart of the Santa Barbara civic center.