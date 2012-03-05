Hospice of Santa Barbara in Need of Complementary Therapy Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking Complementary Therapy volunteers to make a difference in the lives of terminally ill patients and their family members. Cranial sacral therapists and massage therapists are especially needed.

In addition to treating patients, Hospice of Santa Barbara also treats their family caregivers and the acutely bereaved.

Complementary Therapies work to treat the whole person. Complementary Therapies, such as massage, cranial sacral therapy, Reiki and others, can alleviate suffering and heal the mind and spirit. Those interested must be licensed in their particular therapy.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is hoping that compassionate, licensed, Complementary Therapy volunteers from the community will come forward to help those who are greatly in need of their therapies.

Volunteer training sessions will be held on three Tuesdays — March 27, April 3 and April 10. All sessions are held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100 in Santa Barbara, and attendance at all three sessions is required.

For more information on volunteering and upcoming training dates or for a volunteer application, contact Dana VanderMey of Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.