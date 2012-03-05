Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

La Colina Junior High School Bringing ‘South Pacific’ to the Stage

The Rodgers and Hammerstein production will run March 15-17

By Shari Childs for La Colina Junior High School | March 5, 2012 | 10:44 p.m.

South Pacific is a delightful Rodgers and Hammerstein story about life on the islands during World War II.

In the midst of a developing love between Nellie (Katie Hodson), an Arkansas native and nurse, and Emile (Jack Corbin), a stately Frenchman, we see sailors singing about their girls back home (“Nothing Like a Dame”).

Nellie’s fellow nurses tease her about her love in another classic, “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy,” even as she vows to “Wash that Man Right Out of My Hair.”

Bloody Mary, the island favorite, played by Lizzie Saunders, sells everything from grass skirts to shrunken heads, and orchestrates another important love connection between Lt. Cable (Ryan Ostendorf) and Liat (Sarah Sugano), her lovely island daughter. You won’t want to miss Luther Billis (Dallin McComb) and his sidekicks singing “Honey Bun,” in grass skirts and coconuts as they entertain the troops.

There are so many highlights in this show, but watching La Colina Junior High students place comedy and the music of the masters alongside the heavy themes of romance and racism is really a treat. Rogers and Hammerstein used this show to speak truth about society in the 1940s, and we get to see their brilliance in this rendition of South Pacific.

The show runs at 7 p.m. March 15-17 at La Colina Junior High.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students age 12 or younger, and can be purchased at the door or in the La Colina front office.

— Shari Childs represents La Colina Junior High School.

