Lobero Theatre Associates Luncheon to Take ‘Hats Off’ to Writer/Producer Cheri Steinkellner

April 19 event will feature performance highlights of her new musical, Hello My Baby

By Anne Wilder for the Lobero Theatre Associates | March 14, 2012 | 2:13 p.m.

The Lobero Theatre Associates, a volunteer organization that supports the Lobero Theatre through performance attendance and fundraising, is pleased to announce that multiple award-winning writer and producer Cheri Steinkellner will be the honored guest at its annual “Hat’s Off “ luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 19.

Cheri Steinkellner
Cheri Steinkellner

The “Hat’s Off” luncheon is the Lobero Theatre Associates’ major outreach event created to raise needed funds for the Lobero’s youth programs, which create opportunities for local children to be involved with the arts. And, of course, it’s an opportunity to wear your finest hat to lunch!

During this year’s event, Steinkellner will discuss her illustrious career as a television writer and producer.  Actors from her new production, Hello My Baby, will also perform highlights from the show, which will show May 4-6 at the Lobero Theatre.

Ticket prices for this year’s “Hat’s Off” luncheon are $125 and include lunch at the Montecito Country Club, as well as a raffle and entertainment. To purchase tickets, contact Marianne Clark at 805.966.4946 x611 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Steinkellner has won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, the People’s Choice Awards, BAFTA, Writer’s Guild, Parents’ Choice and TV Land Legend Awards, for writing and producing the television classic Cheers and the Disney animated TV series and the critically acclaimed feature film Teacher’s Pet with her husband, Bill Steinkellner.

A 2011 Tony nominee for Best Book of a Musical for Sister Act (written with her husband, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, and currently playing on Broadway and in Hamburg, Vienna, Milan, United Kingdom, soon Paris, Amsterdam, Seoul, and a 2013 U.S. tour), Steinkellner wrote the book for musicals Princesses, Jailbirds on Broadway and Mosaic (off Broadway) before conceiving her newest baby, Hello My Baby.

Her other TV credits include The Jeffersons, Benson, The Facts of Life, Family Ties, Who’s The Boss?, Bob, Hope and Gloria. Other stage works include the award-winning comedy Our Place and Instaplay, L.A.’s original all-improvised musical-comedy.

Steinkellner teaches writing at UCSB, and is so happy she gets to live in Montecito with her husband and their three favorite children/writers/artists: Kit, Teddy and Emma.

— Anne Wilder represents the Lobero Theatre Associates.

