Rotary Club of Goleta Celebrates Life of Longtime Member David Giorgi

A member since 1959, he was always ready to lend a helping hand for community projects

The life of Rotary Club of Goleta member David Giorgi was celebrated by family, friends and members of Rotary International on Saturday at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.

Standing room only, people throughout the community came to pay their final respects and to honor this gentle giant of a man.

Giorgi was a committed member of the Rotary Club of Goleta since 1959. He was always there to offer support for community projects and to give a helping hand to individual members.

His family always knew where to find him on Tuesday nights — enjoying fellowship with members of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

He will be missed by his family, wife Barbara, their five children and 12 grandchildren, and the hundreds of Rotarians he knew, but his spirit will live on because of the high standards he set for all of us to emulate.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.