Sansum Clinic Hosts Its First Visiting Professor of Surgery

Sansum Clinic’s first Visiting Professor of Surgery, John Cameron, M.D., the Alfred Blalock Distinguished Service Professor of Surgery at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, led Surgical Academic Week from Feb. 27 through March 3.

The Visiting Professor of Surgery Endowment Fund was established in December 2010 by Ronald Latimer, M.D. (Emeritus) and the Sansum Clinic to advance educational opportunities of Santa Barbara surgeons. The fund allows a prominent national or international surgeon to be in residence in Santa Barbara for one Surgical Academic Week each year.

Throughout the week, Dr. Cameron provided hands-on education and lectures to practicing surgeons in town, interacted daily with the residents in the surgical training program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, participated in medical and surgical teaching conferences, and presented a lecture for donors to the endowment that was open to the public.

Dr. Cameron has a long-standing interest in alimentary tract diseases, and specifically in pancreatic cancer. He has operated on more patients with pancreatic cancer and performed more Whipple operations than any other surgeon in the world.

“We are pleased to welcome world-class surgeon Dr. Cameron as our first Visiting Professor and believe this program will create a lasting and meaningful difference for our patients and the medical community,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and medical director of the Sansum Clinic.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital was the title sponsor of Surgical Academic Week 2012. The weeklong program was made possible through contributions from generous donors of the Sansum Clinic Visiting Professor of Surgery Endowment Fund.

On Thursday, Dr. Cameron delivered a public lecture on “William Stewart Halsted, M.D.: Father of American Surgery” at Cottage Hospital’s Burtness Auditorium. Halsted (1852-1922) was an American surgeon who was an early champion for the use of local anesthetics. He introduced the use of rubber gloves, and he developed many new and ingenious operations, including the radical mastectomy for breast cancer.

Other achievements included advances in thyroid, biliary tract, hernia, intestinal and arterial aneurysmal surgery. Oddly during his career, he was addicted to cocaine and later to morphine.

Dr. Halsted was one of the “Big Four” founding professors at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was the first chief of the Department of Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital when it opened in May 1889. He is credited for starting the first formal surgical residency training program in the United States. He was considered a superb teacher, and the young men who were trained in his operating room were among the great pioneers of American surgery today.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.