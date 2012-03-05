Blown Transformer Cuts Power to Traffic Signals, Homes

An Eastside power transformer went out Monday about 5 p.m. in the area of Quarantina and Gutierrez streets area, according to Santa Barbara police.
Traffic lights went out all over town, backing up traffic in rush hour, and many homes lost power for at least a few minutes.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded, and Southern California Edison reported knowing of the problem and having 124 customers affected.
Click here for outage updates on SCE’s website.
