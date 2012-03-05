Tenacious D’s Album Tour Includes Stop at Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale this Saturday for the May 23 concert

Tenacious D will hit the road this May in support of their new album, Rize of the Fenix. The band will kick things off in Austin, Texas, for a special SXSW performance, and then make their way to the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 23.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 10.

The band’s first studio album in more than six years, Rize of the Fenix will be out May 15 via Columbia Records.

Tenacious D describes the making of the album as a “journey similar to that of Gandolph in The Lord of the Rings.” Produced by John Kimbrough, Rize of the Fenix was recorded in the garage behind his Los Angeles home and features Jack Black and Kyle Gass (Tenacious D’s core duo), performing with Dave Grohl (drums), John Spiker (bass, piano, organ) and John Konesky (electric guitar).

The album was engineered and mixed by John Spiker, who has been touring with the band for years.

Don’t miss your chance to see Tenacious D at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 23. Tickets range from $34 to $44, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.