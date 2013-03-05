Beneflex Welcomes Scott Kuther, Kelley Ewald to Santa Barbara Office

Scott Kuther has joined Beneflex Insurance Services as an account manager, and Kelley Ewald has joined the administrative team.

Kuther joined Beneflex in January with more than 20 years of account management and customer relations experience.

He is a strategic business executive focused on improving access to health-care information through transparency, wellness and consumer-driven integration and engagement. With strengths in relationship management, integrity and customer compassion, he has extensive knowledge and application of Consumer-Driven, Wellness, PPO and HMO plans.

“Scott brings a wide range of experience with jumbo national accounts, and integration expertise with wellness programs and health management to improve our client’s employee benefit investments,” said Lesa Caputo, benefits advisor, principal and sales manager for Beneflex. “We are very excited to bring Scott’s specific expertise into the firm at this period in our growth.”

Born and raised in Northern California , Kuther studied communications at the University of Alabama, then spent 18 years in Chicago on the carrier side working as an account executive for BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, Humana and Definity Health/United Healthcare. After returning to California, he became a co-owner of an Italian restaurant in the Palm Springs area for several years.

“We are pleased that Scott has chosen Beneflex as his new professional home,” said Vickie Williams, Beneflex’s vice president and chief operating officer. “His experience in the fields of Consumer Driven Health Plans and Wellness enhance our ability to continue to deliver expert employee benefits consulting to our clients and their valuable employees.”

Beneflex is also pleased to announce the addition of Ewald to the administrative team. She joined the company at the end of 2012 as the new office administrator for Beneflex.

She has an associate of arts degree in business management and an associate of science degree in criminology. She grew up in Minnesota and moved to Santa Barbara shortly after high school.

Ewald possesses outstanding communication skills, has 10 years of people management experience and excels at organization. She has quickly become the central hub of the Beneflex office.

She loves animals and likes to read nonfiction. Her dream is to visit Italy (and eat as much Italian food as possible). She is very excited for the opportunity to join the Beneflex team and work in the exciting health insurance field.

Ewald is already a valued asset to the company and brings a lot of positive energy to the office.

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services Inc.