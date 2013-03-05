Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Boca Walk-In Tubs On Board as Vehicle Sponsor for Easy Lift Transportation

By Michael Roberts for Boca Walk-In Tubs Santa Barbara | March 5, 2013 | 6:08 p.m.

Easy Lift Transportation has 25 vehicles on its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,490 Dial-a-Rides.

Boca Walk-In Tubs is proud to be serving the senior community in the Santa Barbara area, and indeed is proud to be a sponsor for one of Easy Lift’s vehicles.

We understand how difficult and tiring it is for a large number of seniors to get in and out of bathtubs, and that is why we are here to bring ease and safety back to bathing pleasure.

Nothing feels good like a soothing bath — the cares of the day seem to fade away, along with the aches and pains of everyday life. Unfortunately, for many aging Americans and those with mobility issues, slipping into a bath can result in injury. Statistics show that every 18 seconds a senior falls in the bathroom and sustains a fractured or broken hip resulting in hospitalization and rehabilitation along with enormous expenses. The fear of falling has made the simple act of bathing and its therapeutic benefits a thing of the past.

Boca Walk-In Tubs Santa Barbara has the solution for your bathing dilemmas. Boca offers the best quality, best value, safest, easiest to use and most reliable walk-in baths on the market today. And they are made right here in the USA.

A walk-in bath offers independent bathing, maintains dignity and allows you to remain in your home without the vast expense of assisted living.

Simply open the door, hold onto the custom positioned grab bars, step over the 2-inch threshold onto the nonslip surface, sit down on the cushioned seat, turn on the faucets and relax back, resting your head on the cushioned head rest. It takes around three minutes to fill the bath. There is no need to keep topping up with hot water as there is a built-in heater to maintain the temperature.

Eighteen air jets with speed controls make this a hydrotherapy bathing experience. Hydrotherapy is the use of water to soothe away pain, increase circulation and treat disease. Muscle aches, arthritis and joint pain, stress and tension fade when relaxing in a hydrotherapy bath. The four conditions for which hydrotherapy is most widely used are diabetes, arthritis, lower back pain and insomnia. Additional benefits of hydrotherapy include easing muscle strain, soothing tired feet, lowering blood pressure, reducing stress, aiding in rehabilitation from injuries and reducing symptoms in fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome and bursitis.

Your own personal spa awaits. Water jets are strategically placed to give you a foot massage, leg massage and back massage. Also included is a bidet, aromatherapy and chromotherapy.

When finished bathing, the water takes approximately two minutes to drain. A handheld shower is at your fingertips to rinse off if desired.

Boca Walk-In Tubs are available in any color of your choosing. We manufacture, design, install and guarantee both material and labor for life.

For more information on the Boca Walk-In Tub, click here or call 805.686.1020.

— Michael Roberts represents Boca Walk-In Tubs Santa Barbara.

 
