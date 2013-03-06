Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Nets Big Win Over Santa Ynez

Windy, cold conditions hovered over Santa Ynez, but the Chargers (2-2) kept the tennis courts warm with energy on Tuesday, winning 14-4.

The Chargers balanced their wins in singles with their wins in doubles. In singles, Patrick Corpuz swept without losing any games. In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang swept (6-2, 6-2, 6-1), losing only five games for the day.

Some of our newer players to varsity snagged their first wins at that level. In singles, Quinn Hensley had an hour-long first set that went to a tiebreaker favoring Santa Ynez (2-3). In the second round, he dug deep from a 2-5 deficit and took that set to a tiebreaker that went his way. In doubles, Dylan Zapata partnered with Ankush Khemani to take a set 6-2 from the No. 3 doubles team.

The home crowd was plentiful and cheering loudly. We had our small group supporting our team as well. I am proud of our team, who focused on what was happening on the court and played with steady resolve.

Both teams showed great sportsmanship. Each complimented each other. Coach Popkin welcomed us with refreshments, and we shared our Sees’ lollipops.

Way to go, Chargers!

Our next contest will be Wednesday at home vs. San Luis Obispo, weather permitting.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Caleb Franzen 3-0; Quinn Hensley 1-2

» Santa Ynez Singles: Clayson Erickson 0-2; Taggart Mills 1-2; P.J. Marymee 1-2; Darian Heyanpour 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Joshua Wang/Mason Casady 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Alex Yang 1-0; Ankush Khemani/Dylan Zapata 1-1; Sanad Shabbar/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1

» Santa Ynez Doubles: Russell Boehler/Cody Parker 2-1; Colin Schoen/Kyle Schoen 0-2; David Wagstaffe/Ethan Barber 0-2; Paul Romano/Max Brau 0-1; Spencer Hall/Gavin Foss 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.