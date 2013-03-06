Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Nets Big Win Over Santa Ynez

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 6, 2013 | 12:43 a.m.

Windy, cold conditions hovered over Santa Ynez, but the Chargers (2-2) kept the tennis courts warm with energy on Tuesday, winning 14-4.

The Chargers balanced their wins in singles with their wins in doubles. In singles, Patrick Corpuz swept without losing any games. In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang swept (6-2, 6-2, 6-1), losing only five games for the day.

Some of our newer players to varsity snagged their first wins at that level. In singles, Quinn Hensley had an hour-long first set that went to a tiebreaker favoring Santa Ynez (2-3). In the second round, he dug deep from a 2-5 deficit and took that set to a tiebreaker that went his way. In doubles, Dylan Zapata partnered with Ankush Khemani to take a set 6-2 from the No. 3 doubles team.

The home crowd was plentiful and cheering loudly. We had our small group supporting our team as well. I am proud of our team, who focused on what was happening on the court and played with steady resolve.

Both teams showed great sportsmanship. Each complimented each other. Coach Popkin welcomed us with refreshments, and we shared our Sees’ lollipops.

Way to go, Chargers!

Our next contest will be Wednesday at home vs. San Luis Obispo, weather permitting.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Caleb Franzen 3-0; Quinn Hensley 1-2

» Santa Ynez Singles: Clayson Erickson 0-2; Taggart Mills 1-2; P.J. Marymee 1-2; Darian Heyanpour 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Joshua Wang/Mason Casady 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Alex Yang 1-0; Ankush Khemani/Dylan Zapata 1-1; Sanad Shabbar/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1

» Santa Ynez Doubles: Russell Boehler/Cody Parker 2-1; Colin Schoen/Kyle Schoen 0-2; David Wagstaffe/Ethan Barber 0-2; Paul Romano/Max Brau 0-1; Spencer Hall/Gavin Foss 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 