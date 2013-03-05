HopeNet of Carpinteria Hosting Suicide Prevention Workshop

HopeNet of Carpinteria, a grassroots suicide prevention organization, is sponsoring a workshop titled “A Community Toolbox: How to Serve the Depressed Person with Understanding.”

The purpose of the workshop is to help Carpinterians obtain the necessary skills to identify suicide warning signs and provide support strategies and resources for those at risk.

Mental health professionals will be facilitating the workshop. All community members are invited.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria. Spanish translation will be provided.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.684.2509.

— Amrita Salm represents HopeNet of Carpinteria.