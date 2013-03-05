James Wapotich to Deliver Talk on ‘Exploring the Santa Barbara County Backcountry’

The Wildling Museum and James Wapotich will present a free lecture on “Exploring the Santa Barbara County Backcountry” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Find inspiration for getting outside this spring; hear stories, see photos and ask questions about hiking local trails and exploring Santa Barbara’s back country, including nearby San Rafael Wildernesses.

Wapotich is an experienced backpacker who has hiked many of the trails in the local backcountry. He is the author of Trail Quest, the weekly hiking column in the Santa Barbara News-Press, and volunteer wilderness ranger with the Los Padres National Forest.

The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage. Through the eyes of artists, education and field experiences, guests can renew their relationship with the wilderness and understand its fragile nature — hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring those spaces remain for future generations.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, click here or call 805.688.1082.

— Jessica McLoughlin is assistant director of The Wildling Museum.