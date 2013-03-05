Expert Jay Winner to Lead Sansum Clinic Class on Stress Management

Stress can ruin our days and shorten our lives. Jay Winner, M.D., is a leading authority on stress management, author of the book and CD set Take the Stress Out of Your Life, and he has been quoted on radio, television, newspapers, WebMD and in more than 20 national magazines.

As the founder and director of Sansum Clinic’s popular stress reduction programs, Dr. Winner will offer a three-week introductory stress management class. This entertaining and information packed program will help you to:

» Relax, change your thoughts and be more mindful.

» Improve communication and manage anger and frustration.

» Sleep well and find more joy in every day.

Join this program to minimize the effect of stress and open the door to feeling well. It is free of charge and open to the community. The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays April 8, 15 and 22 at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, 540 W. Pueblo St. Santa Barbara. Space is limited so be sure to register in advance.

For more information and to sign up, click here or call toll-free 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss represents Sansum Clinic.