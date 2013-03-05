Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Sophomore Miles Crist Recognized for Cinematic Talents

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | March 5, 2013 | 6:37 p.m.

Miles Crist
Miles Crist (Two44Visual photo)

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce that Miles Crist, a sophomore at the Upper School, has had his film City Series: New York chosen as an Official Selection by the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

This is not the first time that Crist has been recognized for his talents in filmmaking. In November, he won a merit award from the National Young Arts Foundation in Cinematic Arts.

This award places him in the top 5 percent of applicants this year, according to the foundation. His submission to the nationally recognized foundation included three of his recent short films: Wait for Me, City Series: New York and In Motion.

The Laguna Blanca sophomore continues to expand his portfolio, recently completing another city profile on San Francisco over his winter break. Each of his short films focuses on capturing the beauty and complexity of the varied scenery he examines.

His film Ella, which was awarded finalist honors in the 2010 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Student Filmmaking Competition, encapsulates the serenity of the Santa Barbara coastline, as the images of a young girl dancing along the beachfront are artistically interwoven with the classic jazz standard, “It Had to Be You.”

Laguna Blanca School eagerly anticipates Miles’ continued development as a cinematic artist, with the support of the staff and his fellow classmates.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

