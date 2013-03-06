Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama’s Release of Illegal Immigrants a Political Ploy

By Diana Thorn | March 6, 2013 | 12:34 a.m.

In one of the most politically despicable moves ever, the Obama administration released hundreds of illegal aliens from local jails in anticipation of “future” budget cuts from sequestration.

This move by President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security was political, dangerous and intended to pressure Republicans to cave on sequestration. Furthermore, it was intended to create hysteria, so that gullible Americans would support increased taxes.

According to Pinal County Sheriff Paul Baber, ICE released more than 500 detainees in his county and plans to release a total of nearly 10,000 in the future. Once again, Obama vented his rage toward Arizona. The Associated Press also revealed that illegal immigrants were released in Texas, California and Georgia.

America, isn’t it the job of the president to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States and the people? Isn’t releasing these “criminal” illegal immigrants, who were supposed to be deported, putting American lives in danger? Is this an impeachable offense? At the very least, it was a gross violation of the president’s oath of office and his duty to protect the public and national security.

Speak up, America.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

