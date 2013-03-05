Local Boys to Go ‘Scouting for Food’ on Saturday to Help Foodbank

In the Scout Oath, a Scout promises “to help other people at all times.” The local Boy Scouts are asking for the community help to carry out this promise.

This Saturday, March 9, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of the Los Padres Council will be conducting a Scouting for Food Drive by going door to door in neighborhoods throughout Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara. Scouts will be collecting bags of food to help feed the hungry in our community. All food collected will be donated to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Over the last 20 years, the Scouts have collected approximately 260,000 pounds of food for the Foodbank. Last year alone, the Scouting for Food Drive gathered 13,000 pounds of food through the generosity of local neighbors.

Non-perishable food such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna fish, cereal, dry pasta, soups, rice and beans are among the most needed donation items.

The Foodbank is celebrating 30 years of eliminating hunger and food insecurity by distributing nutritious food, education and other resources through its own programs and to a network of more than 300 member nonprofit agencies and programs in Santa Barbara County.

Last year, the Foodbank distributed 11 million pounds of food — translating into more than 8.5 million meals — of which fully half was fresh produce. This served more than 102,000 unduplicated people from Carpinteria to Santa Maria, an amazing one in four people.

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The Los Padres Council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The mission of the Los Padres Council is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

For more information on the Los Padres Council, click here for its website, click here to follow it on Facebook or click here to follow it on Twitter.

For more information on the Scouting for Food Drive, call 805.967.0105.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council.