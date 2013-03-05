Local Cooperatives Forum Set for March 14 at Santa Barbara Library

The second annual Local Cooperatives Forum will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library.

There’s no charge, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served.

This will be a time for sharing community-building and cooperative projects, and inviting each other to participate in visions and ventures that bring meaning to our lives. Hear about local cooperatives that are active in our community as well as emerging organizations and ideas.

There will be an opportunity for each of us to get involved in exploratory circles to discuss various projects or issues we want to share with others.

For more information, call 805.705.5844 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The forum is sponsored by Interplay. Co-sponsors are the Isla Vista Food Co-op, Bonfire Collective, Sweetwater Collaborative, BiciCentro, Santa Barbara Housing Co-op, the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, the Santa Barbara Timebank and Michel Saint-Sulpice.