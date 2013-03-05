Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Terry Bartlett Joins Board of Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute

By Ruth Dover for the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute | March 5, 2013 | 2:24 p.m.

Terry Bartlett
The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute is pleased to announce that Terry Bartlett has joined its Board of Directors. She will also serve as secretary.

In addition to her emphasis in real estate and land use law, Bartlett is recognized as the premier landlord-tenant attorney in Santa Barbara County. She is a partner at Reetz, Fox & Bartlett LLP, which is one of Santa Barbara’s leading real estate, business and estate planning law firms.

Bartlett is a recipient of the Oliver Award from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors and the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association’s George Stevens Memorial Award. She has been a Superior Court Settlement Master since 2002 and is a panel attorney for the California Association of Realtors.

Bartlett is the daughter of Stanley Bartlett, a founding partner of the area’s largest CPA firm.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to making a difference through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research and education to promote ocean and human health.

CIMWI (pronounced “sim-wee”) is a part of the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program under the direction of NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

CIMWI is the only authorized organization to respond to and rehabilitate pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) and cetaceans (dolphins, porpoises and whales) for Ventura County.

— Ruth Dover is the director of business operations for the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

