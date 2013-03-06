Friday, April 20 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wet Weather Headed to Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 6, 2013 | 1:42 a.m.

[Click here for an in-depth look at Santa Barbara County’s recent dry spell and what water managers have to say about the potential for a drought.]

Soggy conditions are in store for the Central Coast through the end of the week as two storm systems are expected to move through the region starting Wednesday, bringing with them as much as an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service” title=“National Weather Service”>National Weather Service.

A cold Northern Pacific storm system is likely to affect Southern California Wednesday through Friday night, with light rain expected to start Wednesday, according to Eric Boldt, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rainfall amounts generally should be light, forecasters said, with totals ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, although some areas could receive nearly a half-inch.

Temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 60 degrees, but lows should dip down into the mid-40s Wednesday night.

A second stronger storm system is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between a third and three-quarters of an inch.

Friday has a 60-percent chance of rain, with highs in the mid-50s, dropping to 30 percent by the evening, with a low near 42.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms could pop up throughout the period, along with brief heavy rain, small hail and ocean water spouts, Boldt said.

Minor flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage.

Boldt warned that slick, icy highways could result from the storm, and cautioned drivers that Interstate 5, and Highways 2, 14, 33 and 138 could be affected. 

The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday through Friday night, and elevations above 5,000 feet could see six inches of snow; one to three inches is expected at 4,000 feet.

Boldt cautioned drivers about hydroplaning while traveling in lower elevation areas during the expected rains.

The Freedom Warming Centers in Santa Barbara County will be open in four locations for all those seeking shelter on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, at 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara, will be open on Wednesday, and a shuttle will be available to take people to the church from the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St., at 6:10 p.m. On Thursday, a shuttle will be available from the same address at 5:30 p.m.

Carpinteria Community Church at 1111 Valecito Road, also will be open, as well as Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Road, Suite B in Santa Maria, and Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road in Lompoc.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 